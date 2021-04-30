James W. Gray Sells 9,066 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $200,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

