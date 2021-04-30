Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,614. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.