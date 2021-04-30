Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 421.7% in April

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 421.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $9.47 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.