Jarvis Network (JRT) One Day Volume Hits $714,577.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $4.64 million and $714,577.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

