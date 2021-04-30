Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday, reaching €100.00 ($117.65). 1,725,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.72.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

