Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

