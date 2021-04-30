Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

AUPH stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

