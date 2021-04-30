Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $202.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average is $174.21. Five Below has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

