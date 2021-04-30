Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $18.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.81. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

