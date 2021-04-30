Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

SB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $339.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.33.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

