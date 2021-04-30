JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

JELD opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

