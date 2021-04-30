Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 3,334 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

