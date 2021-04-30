JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 13,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,573. JFrog has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $3,974,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

