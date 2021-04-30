John A. Heffern Buys 2,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $27,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

