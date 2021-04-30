Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.820 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

