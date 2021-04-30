Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $187.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $46,506,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.