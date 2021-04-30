JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

BFSA opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a fifty-two week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.82 and its 200 day moving average is €50.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

