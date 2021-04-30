JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 315.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

