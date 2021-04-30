JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $20.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

