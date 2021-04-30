JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weis Markets by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.