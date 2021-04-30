JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 118,741 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 1,979,016.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $20.10 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

