JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 54,252 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 181.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Luxfer by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

