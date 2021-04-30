JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 268,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,352. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

