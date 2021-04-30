JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $34.75 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

