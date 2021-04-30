JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,916 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harsco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in Harsco by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 56,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

