JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$84.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.75.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$78.07 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

