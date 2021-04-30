JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $683.65

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 683.65 ($8.93) and last traded at GBX 659.10 ($8.61), with a volume of 1123363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($8.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 588.33. The firm has a market cap of £809.87 million and a P/E ratio of 71.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

