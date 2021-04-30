JUIICE Price Up 89.7% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $552,978.13 and $4.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

