Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $29.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

