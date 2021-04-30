Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.66. 6,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALU. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.