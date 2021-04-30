Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.