Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

