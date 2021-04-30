Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $183.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

