Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $286.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $255.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. 6,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,402. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $304.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

