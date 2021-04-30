Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.35. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

