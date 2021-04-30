KBC Group NV Buys 161,942 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,942 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.38% of Essential Utilities worth $41,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

WTRG stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.