KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dover were worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $151.33 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

