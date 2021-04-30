KBC Group NV Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.49% of Owens Corning worth $47,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE:OC opened at $98.38 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

