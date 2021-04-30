KBC Group NV Has $49.65 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $49,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

AWK stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

