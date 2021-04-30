KBC Group NV Has $59.27 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.