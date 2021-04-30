KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.28% of Teradyne worth $56,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

