KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,733 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $62,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

