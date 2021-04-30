Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $61.99. 11,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.