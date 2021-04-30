Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $61.99. 11,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
K has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
