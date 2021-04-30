KeyCorp Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

MTH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

