KeyCorp Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.
MTH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
