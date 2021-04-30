KeyCorp Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.60 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.