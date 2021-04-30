KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $17.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,681.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,902.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

