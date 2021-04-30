KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $341.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average of $293.04. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.