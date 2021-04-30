KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.04.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 190,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

