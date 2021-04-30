KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 37696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 457.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

