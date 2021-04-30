KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.04.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

